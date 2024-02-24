Jogger struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in New River, MCSO says

A jogger in Maricopa County was struck and killed by a driver who authorities say drove away from the scene Saturday morning.

The incident happened near 7th Avenue and Cloud Road in New River, just north of Phoenix, on Feb. 24.

The unidentified woman was jogging on the shoulder of the road when she was hit around 10 a.m., says Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the car didn't stop, and the victim died at the scene.

Investigators are looking for the person responsible.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact MCSO at 602-876-8477.

Map of where the incident happened: