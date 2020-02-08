Man base jumps 22 times off Camelback Mountain for veteran suicide awareness

While many of us enjoyed a relaxing Saturday, one man spent it base jumping off Camelback Mountain, and all for a good cause.

Tristan Wimmer jumped off the mountain 22 times starting at 6 a.m., symbolizing the 22 veterans who succumb daily to suicide.

He said his brother took his own life after serving overseas. "The inspiration is, there is an estimated 22 veterans a day that take their own life my brother was one of them, and it started off as a tribute to him, more importantly, it’s something to draw awareness to the scale of the problem,” Wimmer said.

While he is raising awareness, he's also donating money raised to Cohen Veterans Bioscience.