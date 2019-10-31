Man charged with murder of parents, brothers inside West Philadelphia home

A 29-year-old man has officially been charged in the deaths of his parents and his two younger brothers inside their West Philadelphia home.

Maurice Lewis, 29, has been charged with four counts of murder in the incident.

Police responded to a home on the 5000 block of Walton Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check after one of the victims didn’t show up to work that morning.

When no one answered the front door, police say officers entered the home through a second floor window.

Once inside the property, police reportedly found Louis sitting naked in a chair drinking from a bottle of vodka with a rifle case at his side.

Police searched the home and made a gruesome discovery of four bodies. Family members identified the victims as Janet Woodson,52, Leslie Holmes, Sy-eed Woodson, 18, and Leslie Holmes Jr.,7.

Pictured: Lesile Holmes, Janet Woodson, Leslie Holmes Jr. and SY-EED Woodson.

"When they got on the second floor, they observed a male made some sort of utterance of bodies in the house," Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said.

Family members tell FOX 29 Lewis has a history of mental illness.