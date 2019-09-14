Man claims Disney World trip will be ruined by girlfriend's newborn niece – and Reddit users agree

article

One frustrated Reddit user recently asked others whether they thought he was in the wrong for telling his girlfriend’s sister that she and her newborn baby were not invited to come on a highly anticipated group trip to Walt Disney World that had long been planned as a strictly “child free” vacation.

In late August, Redditor DisneyBoundGaston voiced his woes on the Internet discussion site, wondering if he was a jerk “for saying a baby cannot come on vacation” in a post that has since gone viral with over 2,500 upvotes and more than 550 comments, Disney fan site Inside the Magic reports.

“For the past two years, a group of friends and I have been planning a weeklong trip to Orlando to visit Disneyworld and Universal Studios in three weeks. The first rule we made when we started to plan this trip is that it would be childfree,” the anxious author began, noting that he also planned to propose to his partner on the trip.

“For personal reasons, one of my buddies had to drop out of the trip last minute. Since everything has been paid for, he said that if I could find someone to take his place he wouldn’t expect to be reimbursed in any way, except for sweets from Honeydukes and mouse ears,” he continued.

DisneyBoundGaston detailed that though he did find someone to fill the vacant spot, his unnamed girlfriend and “hopefully soon to be fiancée” intervened and announced that she wanted her sister to come along for the adventure.

DisneyBoundGaston explained that he wasn’t too thrilled with the option, as the woman had just had a baby who would only be about six weeks old by the time of the trip.

His unfazed girlfriend, meanwhile, said that it would be fine if the infant came along and that the larger group could “make it work” with a newborn in tow.

In a larger sense, the Redditor described his girlfriend as “a huge pushover when it comes to her sister” and claimed that she “has never said no to her before.”

Taking matters into his own hands, DisneyBoundGaston called his girlfriend’s sister on the phone to “politely” explain that “the trip was adults only and her newborn was not allowed” – though the new mom didn’t seem to get it.

“She wouldn’t listen and started rambling about her daughter getting pictures with Mickey and Elsa (she also named her daughter Elsa by the way) and how much fun she’ll have,” the writer moaned. “I interrupted her and said that the trip was adults only and her newborn was not allowed. I then pointed out that a lot of the places we’ll be going to after the parks are adults only and no one would want to stay behind with her and the baby. Plus I don’t think an unvaccinated newborn should be taken to Disney.”

The Redditor said that his girlfriend’s sister, now offended, blasted him for the unsolicited parenting advice and argued that it was “creepy that a bunch of adults wanted to go to Disney without children.”

Continuing to fight, DisneyBoundGaston added that he thinks she cussed him out before he hung up.

As evidenced by the comments, hardly any Redditors thought the man was in the wrong for not wanting the baby to come on the long-awaited trip. At best, one user suggested the adults look into the theme park’s “rider switch” option, which allows guests to take turns waiting with the young children unable to ride the ride without losing their place in line.

