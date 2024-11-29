Man dead following overnight shooting in Phoenix; arrest made

The Brief A shooting in South Phoenix has left a man dead Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Fajardo, has been arrested.



Phoenix Police have released details surrounding a shooting that left a man dead.

Per a statement, officers responded at around 1:00 a.m. to a home near the intersection of 51st Avenue and Southern.

"When officers arrived, they learned that an adult male, later identified as 27-year-old Luis Eduardo Beltran Arteaga, had been shot by a known suspect," read a portion of the statement.

Arteaga, according to police, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect, identified by police as 23-year-old Jose Luis Fajardo, was found near the home and arrested.

According to detectives, the suspect and an adult woman were involved in a fight near 47th Avenue and Van Buren earlier that resulted in Fajardo allegedly firing a gun multiple times. The woman was not hurt, and later returned to her home. Fajardo, however, later went to the home and forced entry through an exterior door.

"Fajardo located Beltran Arteaga inside of the home and shot the victim. Fajardo ran from the home after the shooting," read a portion of the statement.

Fajardo, per police, is in the process of being booked on multiple felonies, including murder. An investigation remains underway.