Man dead following shooting along Phoenix roadway: PD

A man is dead, according to Phoenix Police officials, following a shooting that happened overnight on Monday.

According to a statement, officers responded to the area of 48th Street and McDowell Road at around 2:00 a.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

"The man was transported to a local hospital however he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased," read a portion of the statement.

According to police, the victim was driving in the area when he was hit by gunfire.

"There is no indication that leads investigators to believe this was part of a road rage scenario," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials say they are still looking into what led to the shooting, but the area has reopened to traffic.

Where the shooting happened