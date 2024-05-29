Man dead, teen hurt in Ahwatukee shootings

A man is dead and a teenager is hurt following separate shootings in Ahwatukee.

The shootings happened just after 11:30 p.m. on May 28 near 48th Street and Warner Road.

Phoenix Police say the teen was found with at least one gunshot wound at an apartment complex and was taken to a hospital. He has life-threatening injuries.

A man who was found shot inside a car nearby was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

Roads in the area are shut down due to the investigation.

No further details on the shootings have been released.

