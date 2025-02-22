Expand / Collapse search

Man dead, woman shot in attempted murder-suicide; Pope Francis in critical condition | Nightly Roundup

Published  February 22, 2025 6:31pm MST
PHOENIX - From the spike in drug overdoses at Estrella Jail in Phoenix to a massive police presence in Phoenix for what police believe to be a murder-suicide, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, February 22, 2025.

1. Man found dead and woman shot in Phoenix

Police say a man is dead and a woman was shot in an attempted murder-suicide in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 22.

2. 1 person found dead in multi-car crash that shuts down Interstate 10

One person is dead and Interstate 10 eastbound was closed for a crash in Tempe.

3. Former inmates at Estrella Jail explain the recent rise in overdoses there

A surge in inmate overdoses is forcing the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to make changes to how inmates are processed at Estrella Jail in Phoenix.

4. Police arrest 2 19-year-olds for murder at a QT gas station 

Two suspects arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside of a QuikTrip gas station in west Phoenix.

5. Pope Francis' health downgraded to critical condition

Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

A high of 78° expected in the Valley with another gorgeous Arizona sunset time of 6:16 p.m.

