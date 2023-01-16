Expand / Collapse search
Man devours nearly 18 bagels in eating contest: ‘They were tough to eat’

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 10:45AM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team

Man eats almost 18 bagels in eight minutes in bagel eating competition

Geoffrey Esper talks about being the bagel champion. (Credit: KVVU)

LAS VEGAS - How many bagels can you eat in one sitting? Probably not as many as Geoffrey Esper. 

Esper took home the top prize after nearly eating 18 bagels in eight minutes for Siegel’s Bagelmania Eating Contest in Las Vegas.

The competition fell on National Bagel Day.

He not only set a new world record, but he also took home $7,500 in cash prizes. 

"They were tough to eat," he told FOX 5 Vegas. "But that's the type of bagel I like, with the nice crispy outside and they put a little bit of cream cheese on it. I thought it was delicious."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 