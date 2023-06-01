Man dies after being found shot at north Phoenix apartments

Police are investigating a murder after a man died after being found shot in the parking lot of a north Phoenix apartment complex.

According to police, officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. on May 31 to 35th and Dunlap Avenues for reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, 34-year-old Curtis Haskins was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Detectives with the Phoenix Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation and are actively following up on all leads provided," police said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Area where the shooting happened: