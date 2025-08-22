Man dies after being found 'with obvious signs of trauma': Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - A man is dead after he was found injured late Thursday night in Phoenix.
What we know:
According to police, officers on Aug. 21 responded to reports of a shooting near 7th Street and Buckeye Road just before 11 p.m.
Once at the scene, officers found a man "with obvious signs of trauma." The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The area was shut down, but it has since been reopened to traffic.
What we don't know:
The man was identified. Police did not say how he died. Police didn't release any information on possible suspects.
What's next:
Detectives are investigating the man's death.
Map of where the man was found