Man dies after being found 'with obvious signs of trauma': Phoenix PD

The Brief A man was found "with obvious signs of trauma" on Aug. 21 near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. He wasn't identified.



A man is dead after he was found injured late Thursday night in Phoenix.

What we know:

According to police, officers on Aug. 21 responded to reports of a shooting near 7th Street and Buckeye Road just before 11 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a man "with obvious signs of trauma." The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The area was shut down, but it has since been reopened to traffic.

What we don't know:

The man was identified. Police did not say how he died. Police didn't release any information on possible suspects.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the man's death.

Map of where the man was found