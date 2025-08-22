Expand / Collapse search
Man dies after being found 'with obvious signs of trauma': Phoenix PD

By
Published  August 22, 2025 8:41am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man dies after reports of shooting in Phoenix

A man died at the hospital after police say he was found "with obvious signs of trauma" on Aug. 21 near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The man was not identified.

The Brief

    • A man was found "with obvious signs of trauma" on Aug. 21 near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.
    • The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. He wasn't identified.

PHOENIX - A man is dead after he was found injured late Thursday night in Phoenix.

What we know:

According to police, officers on Aug. 21 responded to reports of a shooting near 7th Street and Buckeye Road just before 11 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a man "with obvious signs of trauma." The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The area was shut down, but it has since been reopened to traffic.

What we don't know:

The man was identified. Police did not say how he died. Police didn't release any information on possible suspects.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the man's death.

Map of where the man was found

