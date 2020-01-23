Man dies after being shot in parking lot of north Phoenix community center; suspect arrested

Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Mountain View Community Center last month.

According to Phoenix police, 19-year-old Laverdous Moore was arrested on February 12 in connection to the shooting that happened January 22 near 12th Street and Union Hills.

Laverdous Moore

After the shooting, the victim, identified as 21-year-old Kolby Treshaun Peterson, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.