Man dies after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix

A man is dead following a shooting late Sunday night in north Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 near 31st Street and Bell Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No further details were released.

Where the shooting happened: