Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix

By and
Published 
Updated 7:16AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man is dead following a shooting late Sunday night in north Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 near 31st Street and Bell Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No further details were released.

Man dies after north Phoenix shooting

A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times near 31st Street and Bell Road in north Phoenix. FOX 10s Danielle Miller reports.

Where the shooting happened: