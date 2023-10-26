Man dies after being stabbed at west Phoenix 7-Eleven

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Thursday morning at a west Valley convenience store.

According to police, officers responded to a 7-Eleven near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 26 and found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified by police as 56-year-old Jose Martinez Zuaznavas.

"Detectives responded to assume the investigation. The scene remains shut down for the related investigation. What led up to the stabbing remains part of this ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

