Man found dead inside car in canal near Arizona-Mexico border

A murder investigation is underway after a man's body was found inside a vehicle in a canal in southwestern Arizona.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found just before 7 a.m. on June 6 near Avenue G and County 21st Street in San Luis.

The victim was not identified.

"During the initial investigation, it was determined the deceased to be a victim of a homicide," the sheriff's office said.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-783-4427. You can also call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

