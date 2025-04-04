Cardinals make Trey McBride highest paid tight end in NFL

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals signed tight end Trey McBride to a four-year contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $76 million, making McBride the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. Last season, McBride led the Cardinals with 111 catches and over 1,100 yards.



The Arizona Cardinals rewarded Trey McBride, making him the highest-paid tight end in the history of the National Football League.

What they're saying:

On April 3, the team announced they signed McBride to a four-year extension. The deal is reportedly worth $76 million, with $43 million guaranteed. McBride had one year left on his rookie deal.

"MAANNN HOW WE FEELING ??? LETS GOOOOO!!!" McBride wrote on X.

"Maaaaan! So happy for my dawg, worth every penny!" Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wrote on X. "More work to be done but a great day."

By the numbers:

Last season, McBride had 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns, and was named to his first Pro Bowl. He finished second in the NFL in receptions and yards for tight ends.

McBride's 111 receptions were also the second most in team history. His 221 career catches are the most for a tight end in his first three seasons in league history, surpassing George Kittle’s mark of 216 from 2017 to 2019.

Dig deeper:

McBride, 25, was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Colorado State.