Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death.

Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

"Detectives are currently investigating the incident and processing the crime scene," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

