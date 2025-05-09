Woman found dead in Phoenix house fire near State Route 51
PHOENIX - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Phoenix near State Route 51 and Cactus Road.
A woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
Firefighters arrived around 9 p.m. to the intersection of 35th Street and Cactus Road.
Phoenix Fire Department photo
When they found the home, the located a woman inside and brought her out but her injuries were beyond resuscitation and she was pronounced dead.
The fire has been extinguished and a community assistance program is on scene assisting those in need.