Woman found dead in Phoenix house fire near State Route 51

Phoenix Firefighters said a woman died in a house fire near 35th Street and Cactus Road. The Fire Department said they found the woman beyond resuscitation around 9 p.m.



Firefighters responded to a house fire in Phoenix near State Route 51 and Cactus Road.

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Firefighters arrived around 9 p.m. to the intersection of 35th Street and Cactus Road.

When they found the home, the located a woman inside and brought her out but her injuries were beyond resuscitation and she was pronounced dead.

The fire has been extinguished and a community assistance program is on scene assisting those in need.

