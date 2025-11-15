Man found shot dead in north Phoenix: police

The Brief A man was found fatally shot just before 2 a.m. Saturday on North 19th Drive. Police have not yet identified the victim, nor have any arrests been made in connection with the shooting.



Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the early hours of Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

What we know:

Just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 15, Phoenix Police responded to the area of North 19th Drive regarding a shooting.

An unidentified man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was closed off for several hours as detectives conducted an investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim, and the events leading up to the shooting, were not released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details are expected to be released later.

Map of the area of the shooting location.