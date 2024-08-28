Man found shot to death in Phoenix alley

The Brief A 53-year-old man was found shot to death in a Phoenix alleyway near 27th Avenue and Solano Drive. No suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting.



A murder investigation is underway in Phoenix after police say a man was shot and killed.

Phoenix Police say 53-year-old Jesse Mayo Benich was found with a gunshot wound in an alleyway near 27th Avenue and Solano Drive at around 6:50 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Benich was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Homicide detectives responded to assume the investigation. Additional details related to this incident remain part of the ongoing investigation," police said.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Police Department in a news release.

Map of where the shooting happened