Man found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix

A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the man was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.

The victim was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported to police that the shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex, located at 17th and Adams Streets.

No suspects are in custody.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.