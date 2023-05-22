Man found shot, killed near downtown Phoenix

A shooting just south of downtown Phoenix that left a man dead is under investigation.

Phoenix Police say officers responded just after 6 p.m. on May 21 to reports of a person with a gun near Interstate 17 and 7th Street.

When police got to the scene, they heard gunshots and were directed to an encampment under the freeway where they found a man who had been shot. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives have responded to the scene to assume the investigation," Sgt. Robert Scherer said. "What led up to the shooting is part of the ongoing investigation."

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Area where the shooting happened: