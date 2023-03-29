Expand / Collapse search
Man found shot to death on Phoenix sidewalk

By Brent Corrado
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect is on the loose after a man was found shot to death on the sidewalk of a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m. on March 28 near 43rd and West Virginia Avenues and found a man who had been shot, lying on the sidewalk.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. 

Area where shooting occurred: