Man going fishing finds stolen Jeep from 1990 buried under water

John Mounce of Wichita, Kansas, was hoping for a big catch when he went fishing over the Memorial Day weekend, and the water did not disappoint.

While using sonar equipment to find the best spot to cast his reel at Cheney Lake, he found a Jeep buried underwater.

Turned out the Jeep was stolen more than 30 years ago and is now a part of a criminal investigation.

"I was scanning around looking for structure to fish for crappie and something showed up on my side view," he told FOX Television Stations. "I circled back and dropped my Garmin live scope on it and knew immediately it was a Jeep!"

Video and pictures of the Jeep showed the vehicle completely worn and rusted.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ John Mounce posing with the stolen Jeep he found under water. (John Mounce )

"I caught the crappie off of the jeep then called the authorities," he added.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office told Mounce the Jeep was stolen in 1990, but they didn't provide any more details.

"I was shocked and kind of excited at what I'd found," he continued.

Mounce said the Jeep is now with authorities, and the Wichita Police Department is also investigating. Mounce said authorities have attempted to contact the vehicle's owner, but they haven't publicly revealed the owner's name.

Since then, Mounce's discovery has gained national attention.

"I am completely shocked with how much attention this has caught across the world and media," he explained.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to the Wichita Police Department for comment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.