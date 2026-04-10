AZ Democrats make unannounced visit to ICE facility; latest on Nancy Guthrie search l Morning News Brief

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From a trio of Arizona lawmakers making a surprise visit to a Valley ICE facility to the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 10.

1. Nancy Guthrie latest search updates

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2. "These people deserve better"

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3. "I don’t understand what we’re supposed to do"

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4. Costco recall alert

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5. Deadly shooting in west Phoenix

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