Expand / Collapse search

AZ Democrats make unannounced visit to ICE facility; latest on Nancy Guthrie search l Morning News Brief

By
Published  April 10, 2026 10:01am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, April 10, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a trio of Arizona lawmakers making a surprise visit to a Valley ICE facility to the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 10.

1. Nancy Guthrie latest search updates

Featured

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 69 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 69 latest updates

Friday marks Day 69 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

2. "These people deserve better"

Featured

Arizona Democrats call Mesa ICE facility conditions 'shameful' after surprise visit
article

Arizona Democrats call Mesa ICE facility conditions 'shameful' after surprise visit

Three Arizona Democrats who made a surprise visit on Thursday night to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility at Mesa Gateway Airport say what they witnessed inside was "shameful" and "unacceptable."

3. "I don’t understand what we’re supposed to do"

Featured

TSA officers face paycheck and potential privatization uncertainties
article

TSA officers face paycheck and potential privatization uncertainties

As TSA officers endure a partial shutdown, a new proposal that aims to shift smaller airports nationwide to private security contractors is adding an addition degree of uncertainty for some.

4. Costco recall alert

Featured

Popular Costco bakery item recalled for 'life-threatening' allergen risk
article

Popular Costco bakery item recalled for 'life-threatening' allergen risk

Costco is issuing a recall of a popular bakery product sold at stores in several states. Here's what to know.

5. Deadly shooting in west Phoenix

Featured

Man killed, person detained in west Phoenix shooting: PD
article

Man killed, person detained in west Phoenix shooting: PD

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot on April 10 in a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, police said.

Friday & weekend weather outlook

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/10/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/10/26

Friday will be a warm day in the Valley, but rain chances and cooler temps are in this weekend's forecast.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews