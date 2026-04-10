AZ Democrats make unannounced visit to ICE facility; latest on Nancy Guthrie search l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, April 10, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
From a trio of Arizona lawmakers making a surprise visit to a Valley ICE facility to the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 10.
1. Nancy Guthrie latest search updates
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Friday marks Day 69 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
2. "These people deserve better"
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Three Arizona Democrats who made a surprise visit on Thursday night to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility at Mesa Gateway Airport say what they witnessed inside was "shameful" and "unacceptable."
3. "I don’t understand what we’re supposed to do"
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As TSA officers endure a partial shutdown, a new proposal that aims to shift smaller airports nationwide to private security contractors is adding an addition degree of uncertainty for some.
4. Costco recall alert
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Costco is issuing a recall of a popular bakery product sold at stores in several states. Here's what to know.
5. Deadly shooting in west Phoenix
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A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot on April 10 in a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, police said.
Friday & weekend weather outlook
Friday will be a warm day in the Valley, but rain chances and cooler temps are in this weekend's forecast.
Click here for full forecast