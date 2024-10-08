Man gunned down at Phoenix's Paradise Hotel, PD says

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief An unidentified man was shot and killed at a Phoenix motel on Tuesday. Police didn't release any information about a possible suspect.



A man was shot and killed at the Paradise Motel in Phoenix on Tuesday, the police department said.

The motel is near 24th and Van Buren streets and the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 8.

"Officers located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man has been pronounced on scene," Phoenix Police said.

The victim hasn't been identified. Police didn't give any information about a possible suspect.

No further information is available.