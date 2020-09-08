Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
9
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until WED 12:00 AM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Man hires live mariachi band, serenades wife sick with COVID-19 outside hospital

By Hyeji Suh
Published 
Good-news
FOX TV Digital Team

Man hires live mariachi band, serenades wife sick with COVID-19 outside hospital

Santos Gutierrez planned the mariachi concert when he discovered his wife was feeling down.

ODESSA, Texas - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of people’s lives, but Santos Gutierrez refused to let it get between him and his hospitalized wife.

On Sept. 6, Gutierrez organized a mariachi concert on top of the parking garage at Medical Center Hospital, and made sure his wife knew just how much he loved and missed her after she was hospitalized there with the novel coronavirus.

A viral video shows him singing along to the live mariachi band and serenading his wife over FaceTime.

Gutierrez came up with the idea of a concert when he discovered that his wife was feeling down. His goal was to lift her spirits and he rallied family and friends to attend and make supportive signs.

His wife has been in the hospital since last week, but according to local TV station KXAN, Gutierrez delivers food to her every day and climbs the parking garage to FaceTime her for company for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“I just wanted to show her some support and show her that we are still waiting for her to get out,” said Gutierrez to KXAN.