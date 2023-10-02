Man hit, killed by train at Phoenix intersection

A man is dead after police say he was hit by a train Sunday night in Phoenix.

The collision happened just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 1 near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers got to the scene, they found the 40-year-old victim dead. He was not identified.

Investigators say the man was walking toward the tracks. The train operated tried to stop, but the man fell onto the tracks and was hit.

"No charges are pending for the train operator," police said. "It is not known if the pedestrian was impaired."

No further details were released.

