Man hit, killed by several cars in Phoenix

Updated  June 14, 2025 2:31pm MST
The Brief

    • A man died after being hit by multiple cars on June 13 near 18th Avenue and Indian School Road.
    • The man was not identified.
    • Police ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - A man died late Friday night after police say he was hit by several vehicles while crossing the street in Phoenix.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on June 13 near 18th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Once at the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

The man was not identified.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car.

"Additionally, the investigation suggests the man may have been hit by additional vehicles," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said. "The vehicles involved in this incident did not remain at the scene."

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the collision happened

