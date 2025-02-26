Man hospitalized following shooting in Phoenix: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are investigating a shooting on Feb. 26 that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.
What we know:
According to a statement, officers responded to an area near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road at around 5:20 a.m. for a shots fired call.
"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries."
Per officials, the scene will be shut down so that investigators can process it.
What's next:
An investigation remains ongoing.