Man impersonating AZ firefighter told residents to evacuate amid wildfire: sheriff

By
Updated  July 11, 2024 11:35am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 2

Rodney Patrick Parent (YCSO)

CONGRESS, Ariz. - Authorities say a man who impersonated a firefighter and told residents to evacuate after a wildfire sparked northwest of Phoenix has been arrested.

The incident happened on July 10 as crews were battling the Hillside Fire, which broke near Congress.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says they were notified that a man was going to homes, impersonating a Yarnell Hill firefighter, and telling residents they needed to evacuate, which was not true and caused a panic.

Some residents were placed on SET status. However, evacuations hadn't officially been ordered by the sheriff's office. 

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Rodney Patrick Parent, had been let go from the Yarnell Fire Department months prior.

Parent was later spotted by deputies driving down the street near his home and he was taken into custody.

"Deputies located Yarnell fire clothing, wildland fire pants, and a hardhat with a lamp described by neighbors," YCSO said. "Ring video footage was also located showing Patrick at residences ringing the doorbell, announcing 'fire department.'"

YCSO says Parent showed signs of impairment. He was booked into jail and is accused of DUI, impersonating a public servant, criminal nuisance and disorderly conduct.

"YCSO wants to stress that any evacuation notices will come from YCSO through proper channels or by our personnel directly," the sheriff's office said.

Map of where the Hillside Fire is burning