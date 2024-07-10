Expand / Collapse search
Hillside Fire sparks in Yavapai County putting 5 homes at risk and 43 homes in SET status

Published  July 10, 2024 7:37pm MST
Wildfires
article

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - Yavapai County fire officials have warned residents near the town of Congress about the Hillside Fire and moved the warning system to SET status.

The Hillside Fire is burning near the area of Ghost Town Road and has grown to nearly 100 acres as of 7:30 p.m. on June 10.

SET status warns residents to prepare for evacuation.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, five homes were threatened and 43 dwellings were located in the zone placed on SET status.

Winds were impacting the fire behavior and the dept. said the fire was burning fuel that included grass, pinyon-juniper and other shrubs.

Helicopters were dispatched in efforts to contain the blaze.

Map of where the fire was burning: