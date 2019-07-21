Man in Halloween mask arrested after leading authorities on wild chase through LA

A man wearing a Halloween mask led authorities on a wild chase through Los Angeles.

The pursuit began shortly before 3 p.m. on the northbound 405 freeway in Orange County after the California Highway Patrol received reports of a black BMW traveling 2 to 3 miles per hour on the freeway.

In a report CHP said the male driver was reportedly sitting on top of the vehicle holding a chainsaw.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over on the 405 freeway near N. Lakewood Blvd. but the BMW failed to stop and a pursuit ensued reaching speeds over 70mph.

According to CHP the vehicle continued north on the 405, slowing for traffic, until transitioning to the 90 freeway. The vehicle eventually got off at Lincoln Blvd. and proceeded on Washington Blvd. and Pacific Ave. before stopping at the Venice Beach boardwalk.

Once on surface streets the driver climbed onto the roof of the vehicle and began waving to people out of the sunroof.

SkyFox overhead showed both the driver and passenger wearing Halloween masks; the driver was seen in a green wig and clown mask.

The pursuit ended when the BMW came to a stop at the dead end street of Venice Blvd. and Ocean Front Walk. The driver eventually fled on foot and ran onto Venice Beach—still wearing his clown mask.

According to CHP, the female passenger remained in the vehicle and was quickly detained.

The driver of the suspect vehicle continued running through boardwalk and onto the beach. At one point the suspect was seen trying to help bury a man who was playing in the sand. Video from SkyFox shows the suspect giving the beach-goer a high-five.

"Just another day in California... Venice Beach man." said Beachgoer Rob Hernandez. "I was kind of like thinking if this was a show going on or if this was reality once the cops showed up, it was no joke."

"It was more comedy, it wasn't like he was trying to get away. He was trying to get caught." said John Loera who was visiting from Fresno.

That's when beach-goer Ed Johnston started recording on his phone and captured the suspect kneeling in the sand.

"A bit of a stampede of people walked past following a policeman with his gun drawn and yeah there was a guy in a joker outfit kind of thing, giving a bit of attitude and yeah I've never seen a gun drawn like that." Johnston said.

Large crowds soon began following the masked suspect closer to the water as officers closed in on him. He eventually surrendered to officers on the beach as a large crowd surrounded him.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Damik Disdier, was taken into custody. CHP says after searching the man's vehicle they found a toy chainsaw.

No one was injured during the incident.



Watch the police chase here: