Man indicted, accused of threatening Maricopa County supervisor

A man accused of threatening Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates has been indicted.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced on June 20 that 44-year-old Ryan Hadland of Phoenix was indicted on a charge of using an electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten or harass after allegedly sending a threatening email to Gates on Nov. 12, 2022.

Hadland faces up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.