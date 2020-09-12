Man killed in motel shooting near I-17 and Northern Avenue

article

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot at a Super 8 Motel near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was reportedly standing on his balcony when he was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead soon after.

He was identified as Agustin Bustamante, 42.

Police are still working to find a suspect and motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

