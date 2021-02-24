Man killed in Phoenix shooting near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road
PHOENIX - A man died after being shot in Phoenix on Feb. 24, says the police department.
At around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of 70th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting. There they found the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
He hasn't been identified.
Police say the shooting seems to have stemmed from a fight between the suspect and victim.
No further information is available.
