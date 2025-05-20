Man killed in Phoenix homicide; detectives ask for Silent Witness tips
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Monday night.
What we know:
Seth Moisoff, 30, was found near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane with at least one gunshot wound on May 19 at around 5 p.m.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police didn't provide information about what might've led up to the shooting.
No suspect information was provided.
What you can do:
Phoenix PD says homicide detectives will investigate Moisoff's death.
Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.