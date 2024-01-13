Expand / Collapse search

Man mistaken for domestic violence suspect shot, hit by Phoenix Police SUV

PHOENIX - A man shot and wounded by Phoenix Police, and hit by a patrol SUV on Friday, Jan. 12, was not the initial suspect they were trying to track down.

Officers were responding to a domestic call last night near 14th Street and McDowell Road.

They say someone reported a man with a knife was trying to get into an apartment by kicking the door. When officers got to the area, they confronted a different man they believed to be the suspect.

They say he did not obey their commands and ran off. Police chased after him and deployed less-than-lethal devices.

At one point, investigators say the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers.

"As the suspect pointed the gun toward officers, one of the officers discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. Another officer, at the same time or very soon after, struck the suspect with his vehicle," Phoenix Police said.

The officer behind the wheel suffered minor injuries. Paramedics took him and the 38-year-old suspect to the hospital for treatment.

The initial domestic violence suspect is on the loose.

No more information is available.

