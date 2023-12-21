Man on ATV arrested after firing at Arizona detectives, sheriff says

Authorities say a wanted man who opened fire at detectives following a pursuit in Mohave County has been arrested.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at 9 a.m. on Dec. 20 in Dolan Springs. Detectives were in the area following up on an investigation when they encountered 27-year-old Edward Angelo, who was wanted for questioning in connection to the investigation and "is known to this agency as having several felony warrants."

Detectives attempted to stop Angelo, but he fled the area in an ATV.

Following a brief pursuit, the ATV became disabled and Angelo allegedly fired shots at the detectives, who then returned fire at Angelo.

Angelo fled the scene on foot but was found and arrested.

No detectives were hurt in the shooting.

"The Detectives involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for an officer involved shooting incident," the sheriff's office said. "The Kingman Police Department is handling the investigation…"

Area where the shooting happened