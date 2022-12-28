Man opens fire at north Phoenix apartments; 2 women injured: police

A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire at a north Phoenix apartment complex, leaving two women injured.

According to police, the incident happened after a fight escalated into a shooting near 7th Avenue and Bell Road.

Both victims suffered minor shrapnel-related injuries after the suspect allegedly shot through the back patio into an apartment. One of them was hospitalized.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene but was later found hiding nearby and taken into custody.

The suspect was not identified. Police say he is expected to be arrested on several felony charges.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

