Man runs virtual Boston Marathon in the Valley, on the day the marathon was originally scheduled

The Boston Marathon, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has been postponed until September 14 from its original date of April 20.

While it wasn't exactly Copley Square, 100th Street and Via Linda was the closest thing to the Boston Marathon for Austin Schnabel.

Schnabel, who was set to run in the Marathon, took part in a virtual half-marathon instead.

"Very upset that it had to be pushed back to September, but I’m glad they rescheduled it," said Schnabel. "As of now, it’s September 14, so I’ll be ready for that when it happens"

Schnabel trained and qualified for the marathon, only to see the marathon pushed back as a result of the pandemic. The delay, however, didn't stop him from lacing up and hitting the road

"Did you picture fans and the whole thing?" Schnabel was asked.

"I did," Schnabel replied. "I pictured Boylston and the whole thing. The whole scream tunnel. It felt good to visualize."

Advertisement

Schnabel is a Massachusetts native, and he was raising money for first responders there, a cause close to his heart

"Just growing up, knowing about the cause and knowing how important it is to raise money for firefighters who’ve been effected by injuries, work accidents," said Schnabel.

The silver lining of the postponement is more training and more time to raise money for Schnabel, and making the marathon in September extra special, even if it’s a step further away.

"I can raise more money than allotted, which I’m super happy about, and I think with help from people at work, people at home, the community, I can do that and it’s such a great cause. I’m happy to be a part of that,” said Schnabel.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related Stories

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms