Man seriously injured following crash involving semi: PD

By
Updated  January 14, 2026 9:24am MST
Phoenix
Phoenix Police say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a crash that involved a semi-truck. Impairment is not considered to be a factor at this time, according to investigators.

The Brief

    • A man has been taken to a hospital, according to Phoenix Police, following a crash early on Jan. 14.
    • The crash happened in the area of 35th Avneue and McDowell. 

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a crash on the morning of Jan. 14.

What we know:

The crash happened in the area of 35th Avenue and McDowell. Police say they responded to the area at around 5:30 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found a semi and another car involved in the crash.

What they're saying:

"The adult male driver of the car was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated. The driver of the truck remained on scene," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "Impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time."

Area where the crash happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

