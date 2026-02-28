Record-breaking temperatures hit Phoenix during winter heat wave

The Brief Phoenix hit record-breaking heat on Feb. 28, with temperatures reaching 94 degrees—surpassing the previous 1986 record of 89. Extra Innings Festival attendees at Tempe Beach Park are facing the season's first 90-degree days, with officials urging increased hydration and sun safety. The National Weather Service has issued heat warnings as the unseasonable "winter heat wave" continues to break morning and afternoon records across the Valley.



It is day two of the Extra Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park, and it is also day two of the first temperatures in the 90s seen this year.

Local perspective:

The heat is breaking records this weekend, and while that might leave many staying inside or by the pool, thousands have gathered at Tempe Beach Park to see their favorite country stars perform— including Kane Brown and Shaboozey.

More people were seen carrying water bottles than usual, but overall spirits are high as people focus on enjoying the music. Many attendees say they prefer this heat to the snow they left behind to get here.

What they're saying:

"It was scorching. But we're from Montana, so we don't get that kind of heat," said one man attending the concert. "I'd rather have the heat than the cold any time."

A woman attending the festival agreed, noting the contrast to the weather back home.

"We could do a little bit less, little bit cooler. Yeah, but it's good weather," she said. "The East Coast is snowing right now, so we're good. We're happy. Drink water? Yeah. Save your alcohol. Spread it. Water, beer, water, beer."

Record Warm Temps:

One couple said they attended a Spring Training game on Feb. 27, followed by day one of the festival, and returned again for day two. While folks are hydrating more than usual, the temperatures are not slowing them down.

The National Weather Service is issuing a warning about the heat, as record warm temperatures sweep across the Valley this weekend.

The forecast high for Phoenix on Feb. 28 is 94 degrees, with 89 degrees being the previous record back in 1986. In Yuma, a 97-degree forecast high matched the last record of 97, set back in 1986, as well.

Earlier Saturday morning, Phoenix saw a morning low of 64 degrees, setting a new record for Feb. 28.