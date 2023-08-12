Man shot after breaking into parents' Sun City West home: MCSO
SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. - A man is in life-threatening condition after he was shot while breaking into his parents' home, Maricopa County deputies said Saturday morning.
Deputies say the shooting happened in Sun City West near 129th Avenue and Beardsley Road just after 6 a.m.
The man reportedly wasn't allowed at the residence because of drug-related issues. Deputies did not say who shot him.
The investigation is ongoing.
