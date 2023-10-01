Man shot, another man found dead in related Phoenix incidents: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating two related incidents that left one man dead, and another with serious injuries.

The incidents happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting in the area just after 7:30 p.m., and when crews arrived at the scene, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

"The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of police's statement.

Later on, police say a second man was located north of the area. That man suffered critical injuries from a crash, and was later pronounced dead.

Police officials say they are looking into what led to the shooting and the crash.

Area where the incidents happened