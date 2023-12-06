Man shot dead at West Phoenix home: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead during the late night hours of Dec. 5.

According to a statement released on the morning of Dec. 6, officers responded at around 11:00 p.m. to a shots fired call in front of a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officials say when police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

"The fire department responded and provided medical aid, however, the man died from his injuries on scene," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say they are expecting an update on Wednesday.

Where the shooting happened