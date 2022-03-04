Man shot dead while holding baby, hand of another child in DC

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:16AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
18thStreet article

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man was shot and killed in D.C. while holding a baby and the hand of another child, police say. 

Officials say the man was shot early Friday morning in the 2300 block of 18th Street in Northeast

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and a black mask. 

FOX 5 DC will update this developing story as we learn more. 