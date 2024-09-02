Man shot, killed at north Phoenix park; suspect in custody

The Brief A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The victim has not been identified. The shooting stemmed from an alleged fight between the suspect and the victim.



A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a north Phoenix park that left a man dead.

The shooting happened on Aug. 31 near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix Police say two men got into a fight and one of the men was shot.

The victim did not survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No identities were released.

A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a park near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road that left a man dead.

A few days earlier, on Thursday night, another man was shot in the same area, near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

The victim survived. No suspects are in custody.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.

Map of where the shooting happened