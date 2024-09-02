Expand / Collapse search
Man shot, killed at north Phoenix park; suspect in custody

Published  September 2, 2024 7:22am MST
Crime and Public Safety
A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a park near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road that left a man dead.

PHOENIX - A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a north Phoenix park that left a man dead.

The shooting happened on Aug. 31 near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix Police say two men got into a fight and one of the men was shot.

The victim did not survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No identities were released.

A few days earlier, on Thursday night, another man was shot in the same area, near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

The victim survived. No suspects are in custody.

Map of where the shooting happened