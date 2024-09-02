Man shot, killed at north Phoenix park; suspect in custody
PHOENIX - A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a north Phoenix park that left a man dead.
The shooting happened on Aug. 31 near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Phoenix Police say two men got into a fight and one of the men was shot.
The victim did not survive.
The suspect was taken into custody.
No identities were released.
A few days earlier, on Thursday night, another man was shot in the same area, near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
The victim survived. No suspects are in custody.