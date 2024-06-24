Man shot killed in Phoenix, investigation underway

A shooting late Sunday night in Phoenix left one person dead.

The shooting happened at around 10:40 p.m. on June 23 near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, Phoenix Police said. The man died at the scene. He was not identified.

"Homicide detectives responded to assume the investigation," police said. "They remain in the area conducting the scene investigation."

No further details on the shooting were released.

Map of where the shooting happened