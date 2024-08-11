Man shot, killed by Phoenix Police was working to turn his life around: 'Protector and provider'

A candlelight memorial was held on Sunday night for a man who was shot and killed by Phoenix Police early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The call began with reports of "shots fired," and ended with a man being killed. That man is Imani Jackson, 46.

Imani Jackson

His family says he had some difficulties in the past, but was turning his life around and was dedicating his time to work, AA meetings and helping care for his grandchildren.

A day after his death, loved ones are asking for answers to questions they have about his death.

Imani's family says he was "the man" – someone who was invested in his family and the community around him.

"He was the protector and provider of the family," Hune'e Jones said during a candlelight vigil on the evening of Aug. 11.

Jazmine Jackson, his daughter, said he impacted the many lives he touched.

"My friends from middle school remember my dad. They all told me they look up to him as a father figure because he was just … because they didn't have a dad."

She's now without her father.

Phoenix Police said officers first responded to a shots fired report, then attempted a traffic stop.

"The driver of this vehicle did not comply, exited his vehicle and ran eastbound on Buckeye Road. Officers gave chase, giving commands. At one point during this chase, the man that exited the vehicle did reach toward his waistband, at which point the officer-involved shooting did occur," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Imani's family say they found out about the shooting when he didn't come home on time.

"My mom was the one driving around looking for my dad because he said that he was supposed to be home in about 30 minutes to an hour, and she got worried," Jazmine said. "She got this feeling in her stomach and she was like, 'Something's not right.'"

Then, her mom came upon the scene of the shooting.

"She seen his car parked here and then she seen somebody lying right there. He had these pants that we got him for Father's Day and a black shirt, and he was just lying there," Jazmine said.

Surveillance video shows Imani walking off with his hands raised, but then he walks out of view. Moments later, two officers are seen jogging out of frame after him.

"I just want the body cam footage. I want to know if he had a gun on his person because what I saw from this footage from this store is he had his phone in his hand," she said.

The grieving family is left with many questions as they mourn the loss of the family patriarch.

"I really was going to keep it positive, but I'm not going to lie. It's not a positive situation. He always said this, "I hope I don't die at the hands of the police,'" Hune'e said.

FOX 10 reached out to the department for clarification on how the shooting happened. Phoenix Police say Imani was hit at least once by a bullet.

FOX 10 asked how many shots were fired and how many times he was hit. Phoenix PD says it'll release more details within the department’s two-week transparency policy.

If you'd like to donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.

